Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $480,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 413,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

