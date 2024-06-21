Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

Shares of IFRA opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

