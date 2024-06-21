Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000.

QEFA stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $951.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

