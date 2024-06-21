Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $495,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,353. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE opened at $533.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $565.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

