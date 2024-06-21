Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Shares of NFLX opened at $679.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.18 and its 200-day moving average is $574.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $689.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

