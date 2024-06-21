Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after purchasing an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,913,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $71.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

