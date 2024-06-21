Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Westwind Capital boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 38,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $559.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $453.17 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

