Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

