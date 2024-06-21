Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 526 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in GSK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in GSK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.