Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 809 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300,420 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

HAS stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

