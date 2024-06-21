Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 821 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

