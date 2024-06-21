Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 996 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,965,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,153,000 after acquiring an additional 476,342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,915,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,709 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,550,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,076 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,601,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,996 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.653 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

