Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCTFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned 0.35% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

DOCT stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

