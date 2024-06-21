Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $91.13 Average PT from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Motion Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance
SIMO opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.07%.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Motion Technology
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.