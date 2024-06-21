Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock’s current price.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Silvaco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SVCO

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Shares of SVCO opened at $17.53 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.