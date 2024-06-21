Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,463,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 908,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $170.99 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.83. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

