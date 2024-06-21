SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.56

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.56 and last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.90.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$106.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.78.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

