Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Shares Down 11.6%

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)'s stock price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.02 and last traded at $53.02. 291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Soitec Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

