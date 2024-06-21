SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.48

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.48 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.33 ($0.11). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 8.48 ($0.11), with a volume of 767,418 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42. The firm has a market cap of £275.10 million, a P/E ratio of -901.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.48.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

