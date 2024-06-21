Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.30. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 79,489,222 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

