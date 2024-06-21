Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 471.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $483,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

