Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.25. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 235 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

