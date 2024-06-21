SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after buying an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 192,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.74 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

