Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Paul A. Rayner Acquires 35,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($14,675.98).

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.42) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.57. Speedy Hire Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of £151.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3,280.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

