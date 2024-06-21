Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Trading Up 12.2%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.54. 7,552,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,323% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Spring Valley Acquisition Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.
About Spring Valley Acquisition
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
