Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 386 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $484.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.