Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 331 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.