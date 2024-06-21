STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $1,023,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $69,990,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 944.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 1,013,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after buying an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,392,000 after buying an additional 790,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 594,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 148.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

