Status Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.79 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Status has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $106.77 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009465 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,723.59 or 1.00030100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00080843 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02741085 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $17,755,307.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.

