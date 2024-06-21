Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Steelcase Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $8,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steelcase by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 175.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

