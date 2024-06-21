Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Steelcase updated its Q2 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

Steelcase Stock Down 3.3 %

SCS stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Further Reading

