StockNews.com Downgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

View Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of APO opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.