StockNews.com Downgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $450.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.74 and its 200-day moving average is $452.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Gartner by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.