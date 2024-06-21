StockNews.com Downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 82,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.