StockNews.com Downgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.68. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,114,871 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,291.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $344,225. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

