StockNews.com Lowers Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Wednesday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 440,843 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 357,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

See Also

