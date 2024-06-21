StockNews.com Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to “Buy”

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.5 %

FIX opened at $322.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

