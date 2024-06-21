Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.38

Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.38 and traded as high as $25.27. Strattec Security shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 11,932 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $100.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, acquired 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 63.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $10,270,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

