Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

