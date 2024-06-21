Sun Country Airlines’ (SNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of SNCY opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $604.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,961 shares of company stock valued at $135,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $7,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 111.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 99,097 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

