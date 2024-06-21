Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,028 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $710,317.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $122,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

