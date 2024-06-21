Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Trading Down 14.6%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 18,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,706% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.