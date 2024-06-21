Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives $14.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNGX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

