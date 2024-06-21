Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 258.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

