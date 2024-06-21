Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.71.

NYSE:TPX opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,984,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,809,000. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

