TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Cap Reaches $107.26 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $107.26 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00043663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,525,351 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,956,224 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

