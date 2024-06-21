Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $293.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.62.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $181.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 395,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $99,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

