Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Trading Down 0.2%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 5,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Get Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF alerts:

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $22.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.