The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AES Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.11. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

