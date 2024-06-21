The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Clorox by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 2.1 %

CLX opened at $135.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.